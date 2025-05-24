Georgia News
Padres starter Michael King a late scratch vs. Braves with shoulder stiffness

Padres right-hander Michael King was scratched from his scheduled start about 40 minutes before the game against the Atlanta Braves
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Padres right-hander Michael King was scratched from his scheduled start about 40 minutes before Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

The Padres announced King would not pitch due to right shoulder stiffness.

The Padres, who won the series opener 2-1 on Friday, are going to employ a bullpen game against the Braves. Reliever Sean Reynolds (0-0, 6.43) started in place of King. He has appeared in five games with his longest stint being 2 2/3 innings this season.

King is 4-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts this season. He faced the Braves on opening day, giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings and got a no decision. He threw seven scoreless innings, striking out 12 in San Diego’s Game 1 win vs. the Braves in the playoff opener last season.

