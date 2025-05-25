Padres right-hander Michael King lands on 15-day injured list with inflammation in right shoulder

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego right-hander Michael King, who was scratched from Saturday's scheduled start, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

The Padres said Saturday that King had stiffness after sleeping on the shoulder. The team announced the inflammation on Sunday and said the right-hander would be sidelined for at least two weeks.

The Padres recalled right-hander David Morgan from Triple-A El Paso before Sunday's game at Atlanta.