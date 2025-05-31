Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Pacers try to take advantage of 2nd chance to eliminate Knicks and advance to NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers will try to take advantage of a second chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers will try to take advantage of a second chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals at home on Saturday night.

Indiana is looking to make the second NBA Finals appearance in franchise history and the first in 25 years. The Pacers lead the series 3-2 after losing Game 5 to the Knicks 111-94 on Thursday.

Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern and will be televised on TNT, and a Pacers win would mark the final chapter in the network's long history of broadcasting NBA games. TNT will not carry games next season.

A Knicks win would send the series back to New York on Monday night for Game 7.

The series winner will open the the finals on Thursday at Oklahoma City.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is 11-2 all-time in playoff home games. He had a historic stat line in his most recent contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, finishing with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds, four steals and no turnovers Tuesday.

The two-time All-Star became the first player to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds and have no turnovers in a playoff game since turnovers were first tracked in 1977-78. And he did it in front of his father, John, who had an eight-game ban lifted following his on-court confrontation with Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo when his son's last-second layup eliminated the Bucks in their first-round series.

New York lost the first two games of this series at home but has rebounded to win two of the last three since inserting Mitchell Robinson into the starting lineup. Coach Tom Thibodeau expanded New York's rotation and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns started driving to the basket more frequently.

Anthony-Towns has averaged 24 points and 13.3 rebounds in the last three games while All-Star guard Jalen Brunson has averaged 28.7 points over that span. Brunson also has topped the 30-point mark in each of the last two to extend the Knicks' postseason record for most 30-point games in franchise history with 21.

New York is trying to become the 14th team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win a series. It hasn't reached the finals since 1999 and hasn't won a title since 1973.

The road team won each of the first three games in this series while the home team has prevailed in each of the last two.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11), forward OG Anunoby (8), center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Cameron Payne (1) react during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, right, motions to players on the court as assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, far left, talks with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the third quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11), forward OG Anunoby (8), center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Cameron Payne (1) react during the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Pacers try to wrap up Eastern Conference finals at home after blowing chance against Knicks on road

Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton's father for Game 4

Brunson, Towns carry Knicks to 111-94 victory that cuts Pacers' series lead to 3-2

The Latest

Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts to winning a point against United States' Sebastian Korda during their third-round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul try to add to the best French Open for US men in decades

13m ago

Miss Atomic Bomb: The woman, the mystery and the man who solved it

15m ago

French Open 2025: Coco Gauff emerges from a tough second set to return to Week 2 in Paris

17m ago

Featured

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of former reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, speaks outside the Federal Prison Camp on May 28, 2025, in Pensacola, Fla. President Donald Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were found guilty of defrauding banks out of $36 million and hiding millions in earnings to avoid paying taxes. (Dan Anderson/AP)

Credit: Dan Anderson/AP

Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn

The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.

A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.

Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.

South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference

Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.