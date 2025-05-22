Breaking: 2 staff members of Israeli embassy killed in shooting near Jewish museum in DC
Pacers tie it on Haliburton's jumper at buzzer, then beat Knicks 138-135 in OT of East finals Game 1

Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is mobbed by teammates as he makes a choking motion after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at the end of regulation to tie Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is mobbed by teammates as he makes a choking motion after hitting a shot against the New York Knicks at the end of regulation to tie Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By BRIAN MAHONEY – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton tied the game with a long jumper that bounced high off the back of the rim and in as time expired in regulation, then the Indiana Pacers went on to finish off their stunning rally by beating the New York Knicks 138-135 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Knicks led by 14 points with under 3 minutes remaining in regulation, but Aaron Nesmith brought the Pacers back with a flurry of late 3-pointers.

Haliburton then hoped he had won it with another. With the Pacers down two and time running down, he started to lose control of his dribble, regained it and dribbled back out toward the 3-point line. He fired up his jumper and when it finally fell in, he raced toward the sideline and made a choke signal to the crowd, like Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller did to Spike Lee while leading a Pacers comeback in a playoff game in 1994.

Replay confirmed that Haliburton's toe was on the line and it was a 2-pointer that tied it at 125. Andrew Nembhard eventually made the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds remaining in OT.

Game 2 is Friday night.

“We’ve played a lot of games where it felt like the other team had control. It ain’t over till it’s over, till it hits zero," Haliburton said in his postgame interview on the court.

Haliburton had 31 points and 11 assists. Nesmith finished with 30 points, going 8 for 9 from 3-point range.

The Pacers won a game against Milwaukee in the first round when they trailed by seven points with 40 seconds left in overtime, then stole one from top-seeded Cleveland when they were behind by seven with 46 seconds remaining in regulation.

Another round, another comeback.

“It’s always special. It’s always fun,” Nesmith said. “This is what we live for.”

It was a thrilling start to the ninth playoff matchup between these fierce rivals from the 1990s — but a deflating finish for the Knicks in their first Eastern Conference finals game since 2000.

Jalen Brunson scored 43 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds. But the Knicks couldn't protect the big lead they built while Brunson was on the bench in foul trouble in the fourth quarter and had a collapse unlike any other in the postseason.

Teams leading by at least 14 points in the final 2:45 of the fourth quarter had been 994-0 since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1997-98.

“Give them a lot of credit. They closed the game out like they’ve been doing all playoffs,” Brunson said. “Just not really good on our part.”

The Pacers beat the Knicks in Game 7 of the East semifinals at Madison Square Garden last year, routing a team that had been decimated by injuries.

This was an entirely different way to win, with the Pacers looking all but out of the game after the Knicks' 14-0 run with Brunson on the bench pushed New York's two-point lead to 108-92.

Even after Nesmith started to get hot, the Knicks seemed safe when Brunson's 3-pointer made it 119-105 with 2:51 to go. But Nesmith would later hit consecutive 3s and both free throws when the Knicks fouled him intentionally so he couldn't try to tie it with another, giving Indiana the chance to tie on Haliburton's shot.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is fouled while shooting by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) dunks the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in overtime of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) misses a dunk against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

