Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton's father for Game 4, AP source says

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
28 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton's father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended, a person with knowledge of the Pacers' decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public.

John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the New York Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana holds a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks.

John Haliburton has not attended any of Indiana's eight games — home or road — since running onto the court and yelling in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to send the Bucks home in the first round for the third straight year.

Instead, John Haliburton has been seen in a local Indianapolis bar celebrating his son's feats, such as making a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime in Game 1 against the Knicks — a game Indiana won at New York.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart, middle, is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a 2-point shot against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) to tie the score at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Headquartered in Atlanta, CARE USA has laid off hundreds of employees across the nation and thousands abroad in the wake of the Trump administration’s massive cuts to federal foreign aid. The nonprofit has also temporarily slashed wages for its employees, including President and CEO Michelle Nunn, second from right. (Terhas Berhe/CARE)

