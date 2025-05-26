Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton's father for Game 4, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton's father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended, a person with knowledge of the Pacers' decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public.

John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the New York Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.