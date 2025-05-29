Pacers aim for second NBA Finals appearance, Knicks face uphill battle

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA Finals matchup will be set Thursday night if the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks in Game 5 to win the Eastern Conference title.

The Pacers are trying to reach the finals for just the second time in franchise history. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 in their only previous trip.

Indiana would advance to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won the West on Wednesday night with a 124-94 rout of Minnesota in Game 5.