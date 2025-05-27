Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup against Atlanta United

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City heads into a matchup with Atlanta United after securing two straight shutout wins.

United is 3-7-2 in Eastern Conference games. United has a 3-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.

Orlando is 5-2-6 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando is 2-1 in games decided by one goal.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season. Orlando won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Latte Lath has scored five goals with one assist for United. Miguel Angel Almiron Rejala has three goals over the last 10 games.

Martin Ojeda has eight goals and four assists for Orlando. Luis Muriel has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Orlando: 5-0-5, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Brooks Lennon (injured), Tristan Muyumba (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

Orlando: Gustavo Caraballo (injured), Nicolas Santiago Rodriguez Calderon (injured), Wilder Cartagena (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.