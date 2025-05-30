Breaking: Evacuations underway after hazmat spill in southwest Douglas County
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Oreo maker Mondelez sues Aldi, alleging grocery chain copies its packaging to confuse customers

Snack food maker Mondelez International is suing the Aldi supermarket chain for packaging its store-brand cookies and crackers in a way that “blatantly copies” products like Chips Ahoy and Wheat Thins
This combo of images shows, top row from left, Mondelez's products Nutter Butter, Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies; bottom row from left, shows Aldi’s products, Peanut Butter Creme, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Vanilla Filing, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photos/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combo of images shows, top row from left, Mondelez's products Nutter Butter, Chips Ahoy! and Oreo cookies; bottom row from left, shows Aldi’s products, Peanut Butter Creme, Chocolate Chip Cookies and Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies with Vanilla Filing, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photos/Nam Y. Huh)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Snack food maker Mondelez International is suing the Aldi supermarket chain, alleging the packaging for Aldi's store-brand cookies and crackers "blatantly copies" Mondelez products like Chips Ahoy, Wheat Thins and Oreos.

In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Illinois, Chicago-based Mondelez said Aldi's packaging was "likely to deceive and confuse customers" and threatened to irreparably harm Mondelez and its brands. The company is seeking monetary damages and a court order that would stop Aldi from selling products that infringe on its trademarks.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday with Aldi.

In the lawsuit, Mondelez displayed side-by-side photos of multiple products. Aldi’s Thin Wheat crackers, for example, come in a gold box very similar to Mondelez's Wheat Thins. Aldi’s chocolate sandwich cookies and Oreos both have blue packaging. The supermarket's Golden Round crackers and Mondelez’s Ritz crackers are packaged in red boxes.

Aldi, a German discount chain with U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, keeps prices low by primarily selling products under its own labels.

The chain has faced lawsuits over its packaging before. Last year, an Australian court found that Aldi infringed on the copyright of Baby Bellies snack puffs for young children. In that case, Aldi's packaging featured a cartoon owl and similar colors to the name-brand packaging.

Earlier this year, a U.K. appeals court ruled in favor of Thatchers, a cider company, which sued Aldi over design similarities in the packaging of its lemon cider.

Mondelez said in its lawsuit that the company had contacted Aldi on numerous occasions about “confusingly similar packaging.” Mondelez said Aldi discontinued or changed the packaging on some items but continued to sell others.

The lawsuit also alleges that Aldi infringed on Mondalez's trade dress rights for the packaging of Nutter Butter and Nilla Wafers cookies, and its Premium cracker brand.

This combo of images shows, Mondelez's Wheat Thins, left, and, Aldi’s Thin Wheat, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photos/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A McDonald's sign is seen in Philadelphia, Monday, April 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

McDonald's is closing its CosMc's restaurants but plans to test drinks the chain 'inspired'

Publix recalls baby food pouches after testing finds elevated levels of lead

Privacy and hunger groups sue over USDA attempt to collect personal data of SNAP recipients

The Latest

FILE - White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Credit: AP

US government is investigating messages impersonating Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles

7m ago

US inflation gauge cools with little sign of tariff impact, so far

10m ago

A controversial flag invited art gallery visitors to 'please walk on me.' It lasted 19 days

21m ago

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida’s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Officials ID Buford couple who drowned while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.