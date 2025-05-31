Nation & World News
Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand crowned Miss World 2025

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand has been crowned Miss World at a glittering contest that was held in India
Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic, left, crowns her successor Opal Suchata of Thailand after she who won the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

1 hour ago

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World on Saturday in India, where the international pageant was held this year.

Chuangsri topped a field of 108 contestants in the contest held in India’s southern Hyderabad city. Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was the first runner-up in the competition.

Chuangsri received her crown from last year’s winner Krystyna Pyszková.

The 72nd Miss World beauty pageant was hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. India hosted the beauty competition last year as well.

India’s Nandini Gupta exited after making it to the final 20.

Six Indian women have won the title, including Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000) and Manushi Chillar (2017).

Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic, crowns her successor Opal Suchata of Thailand after she who won the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, May 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

