Thai and Cambodian soldiers clash briefly in a disputed border area, killing 1

The Thai and Cambodian armies said one Cambodian soldier was killed when their soldiers briefly fired at each other in their disputed border area
Updated 55 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A Cambodian soldier was killed when Thai and Cambodian troops briefly fired at each other in their disputed border area Wednesday, officials said.

Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla said the Cambodian troops were conducting a routine patrol along the border when the Thai side opened fire.

The Thai army’s statement said the Cambodian soldiers entered a disputed area and Thai soldiers approached the area to negotiate but due to misunderstanding, the Cambodian side opened fire and the Thai soldiers then retaliated.

The clash lasted about 10 minutes until local commanders spoke to each other and ordered a ceasefire, the Thai army said, adding that the two were negotiating.

The talk between the two countries' army chiefs would be held on Thursday, the Thai army said.

Cambodia said one of its soldiers was killed during the fight, and the body has been transported from the border for a funeral. The Thai army said it had no casualties.

Thai Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the situation has been resolved and that both sides did not intend to open fire at each other.

Neighboring Thailand and Cambodia have a long history of land disputes. The most prominent involved the Preah Vihear promontory, an area around a 1,000-year-old temple that was listed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2008. The U.N.'s International Court of Justice granted sovereignty over the area to Cambodia in 2013.

There have been recent border incidents between the two countries, including in February when Cambodian troops and their family members entered an ancient temple along the border and sang the Cambodian national anthem, leading to a brief argument with Thai troops. The incident was recorded on video and went viral on social media.

