Oklahoma State wins its 12th NCAA men’s golf title, beating Virginia 4-1 at La Costa

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Lee beat Josh Duangmanee 2 up to give Oklahoma State its 12th NCAA men’s golf title and first in eight years, with the Cowboys beating Virginia 4-1 on Wednesday at La Costa.

Lee, a sophomore who played at California as a freshman, took the lead with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th, then chipped to 5 feet on the par-5 18th and finished off Duangmanee with a conceded birdie after the Virginia player missed a 15-foot birdie try.

Lee scored for the winning point a day after making a 6-foot par putt on the 19th hole to lift fourth-seeded Oklahoma State past Mississippi in the semifinals. The Cowboys beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.