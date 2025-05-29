Oklahoma State wins its 12th NCAA men’s golf title, beating Virginia 4-1 at La Costa

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Lee beat Josh Duangmanee 2 up to give Oklahoma State its 12th NCAA men’s golf title and first in eight years, with the Cowboys beating Virginia 4-1 on Wednesday at La Costa.
Lee, a sophomore who played at California as a freshman, took the lead with a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th, then chipped to 5 feet on the par-5 18th and finished off Duangmanee with a conceded birdie after the Virginia player missed a 15-foot birdie try.
Lee scored for the winning point a day after making a 6-foot par putt on the 19th hole to lift fourth-seeded Oklahoma State past Mississippi in the semifinals. The Cowboys beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.
“It's such a great feeling,” Lee said. “I've gotten so close with these guys.”
On a cloudy afternoon with the temperature in the mid-60s, Swedish freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang also won matches for Oklahoma State.
“Fortunately, we have all these guys back, and we'll go to work on the next one starting tomorrow,” coach Alan Bratton said after his second title in 12 seasons.
Fahlberg-Johnsson won the opening match, beating Maxi Puregger 3 and 1. Lane, in the fourth match, gave the Cowboys their second point with a 4-and-3 victory over Paul Chang. With the championship decided with Lee's victory, Fang's match against Bryan Lee ended after 15 holes with Fang 1 up.
Ben James, the No. 4 player in the amateur world ranking, won the lone match for Virginia, topping Preston Stout 3 and 2. The Cavaliers were trying to win their first team title.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia baseball armed and focused for NCAA Tournament
‘I think we’re in a really unique position,’ UGA coach says ahead of Athens regional at noon Friday.
Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall on NCAA regional hosting snub: ‘It’s ridiculous’
Quad 1 wins, RPI, strength of schedule ... By any measure, Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall said the committee was wrong to not pick Tech to host a regional.
Featured
Georgia Supreme Court says you must be 21 to carry handguns in public
A unanimous ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court upholds a state law prohibiting people under 21 years old from carrying handguns in public.
Route cuts force some Southwest loyalists in Atlanta to look elsewhere
Southwest Airlines had 119 departures a day from Atlanta last spring. This summer, that will drop to 55-60 flights on peak days.
Georgia public universities’ ‘return to office’ mandate may spark exodus
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue told the presidents that staff and faculty must be physically present on campuses during core business hours.