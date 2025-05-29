Oilers look to close out Stars in West final again and advance to Stanley Cup rematch with Panthers

DALLAS (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have the opportunity for another series-clinching Game 5 victory on the road, one that would send them to a Stanley Cup Final rematch and again knock out the Dallas Stars.

Edmonton took a 3-1 series lead into Game 5 of the Western Conference final on Thursday night. The Oilers had won three games in a row while holding Dallas to only two goals since the Stars' five-goal third period for a 6-3 win in the series opener.

Defending Stanley Cup champion Florida is awaiting the West winner after closing out the East final with a 5-3 win at Carolina in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Panthers beat Edmonton for the Stanley Cup last June, when the Oilers overcame an 0-3 deficit to force a deciding Game 7.