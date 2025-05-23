Ohtani to face hitters Saturday for 1st time in pitching rehab with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face hitters Saturday for the first time in his recovery from right elbow surgery.

The two-way superstar will throw live batting practice at Citi Field before the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, manager Dave Roberts announced Friday.

It's the next step for Ohtani as he works toward returning to the mound. He had right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, and hasn't pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23 that year for the Los Angeles Angels.