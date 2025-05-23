Nation & World News
Ohtani to face hitters Saturday for 1st time in pitching rehab with Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face hitters Saturday for the first time in his recovery from right elbow surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani winces after being hit with his own foul ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MIKE FITZPATRICK – Associated Press
51 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to face hitters Saturday for the first time in his recovery from right elbow surgery.

The two-way superstar will throw live batting practice at Citi Field before the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, manager Dave Roberts announced Friday.

It's the next step for Ohtani as he works toward returning to the mound. He had right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, and hasn't pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23 that year for the Los Angeles Angels.

There is no target date yet for his pitching debut with the Dodgers, though expectations are it could come in July.

Roberts wasn't sure how many pitches Ohtani will throw Saturday or which Los Angeles teammates he will face.

The right-hander mixed in breaking pitches during a throwing session Tuesday for the first time in his rehabilitation program. Before that, he had been limited to fastballs and splitters.

Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen last Saturday, increasing from 35 pitches in his previous session.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani jogs back to the dugout after grounding out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani bats during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

