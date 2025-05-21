Ohtani mixes in breaking pitches for 1st time as he rehabs from elbow surgery

“It is progressing,” Roberts said. ”I’m not sure when he’s going to take that slider from the flat ground to the bullpen, but that is progress.”

Ohtani’s return to the mound has been expected to come near the All-Star break in July.

“I really wish I had an answer (on when it will be),” Roberts said. “I’m just waiting for the green light from people that are sort of managing Shohei's rehab.”

At the plate, Ohtani is batting .312 and entered Tuesday's action leading the majors with 17 home runs.

