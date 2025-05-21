Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ohtani mixes in breaking pitches for 1st time as he rehabs from elbow surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has mixed in breaking pitches for the first time in a throwing session
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani jogs back to the dugout after grounding out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani jogs back to the dugout after grounding out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Updated 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani mixed in breaking pitches for the first time in a throwing session Tuesday.

The right-hander had been limited to fastball and splitters previously as he works to return to pitching this season following elbow surgery.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Ohtani is getting closer to facing live hitting for the first time since he underwent his second Tommy John procedure in September 2023.

“It is progressing,” Roberts said. ”I’m not sure when he’s going to take that slider from the flat ground to the bullpen, but that is progress.”

Ohtani’s return to the mound has been expected to come near the All-Star break in July.

“I really wish I had an answer (on when it will be),” Roberts said. “I’m just waiting for the green light from people that are sort of managing Shohei's rehab.”

At the plate, Ohtani is batting .312 and entered Tuesday's action leading the majors with 17 home runs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani smiles toward the Los Angeles Angels dugout before batting during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 16, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated

Ohtani homers twice and drives in 6 runs on his bobblehead night in Dodgers' 19-2 rout of Athletics

Angels spoil Clayton Kershaw's season debut in 11-9 victory over Dodgers

The Latest

FILE - A ninth grader places his cellphone into a phone holder as he enters class at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

Credit: AP

Half of US states now have laws banning or regulating cellphones in schools, with more to follow

6m ago

Japan's agriculture minister resigns after his remark about not buying rice causes political fallout

17m ago

Orioles GM Elias speaks 3 days after firing manager, says he's evaluating reasons for team's decline

24m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.