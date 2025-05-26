Nation & World News
Ohtani leads off with homer for 2nd straight game for 2nd time in his major league career

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after swinging at a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday May 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career.

The reigning National League MVP drove a low, inside fastball from Cleveland's Gavin Williams into the right-field stands for his major league-leading 19th homer of the season Monday night.

It was Ohtani's fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It was the second time this year that he went deep on the first pitch.

It was the third time that Williams allowed a homer on the first pitch, tied with the Athletics' Jeffrey Springs, Milwaukee's Nestor Cortes and Boston's Tanner Houck for the most this season.

Ohtani also had leadoff homers in consecutive games on June 25-26 last season against the Chicago White Sox.

Manager Dave Roberts said before Monday's game that Ohtani is likely to throw a bullpen session on the team's off day on Thursday after facing live hitters on Sunday. Ohtani is recovering from surgery on his right elbow on Sept. 19, 2023.

“He did come out of yesterday feeling good,” Roberts said.

