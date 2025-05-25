Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

Working out of the windup, Ohtani fielded a comebacker, struck out two batters and walked his final one in a session that lasted about 10 minutes. Kim lined a ball into the right-field corner that likely would have gone for a double or triple.

A three-time MVP, Ohtani isn't expected to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers until after the All-Star break in mid-July. He is recovering from surgery on Sept. 19, 2023, the second major operation on his right elbow since he arrived in the majors from Japan, and hasn't pitched in a big league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Los Angeles Angels.

He returned as a hitter last year after signing a then-record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers as a free agent and won his third MVP award by batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases.

Following left shoulder surgery on Nov. 4 to repair a labrum tear sustained during the World Series, Ohtani threw four bullpens at spring training from Feb. 15-25, then paused to prepare for opening day as a hitter. He resumed bullpen sessions on March 29.

The designated hitter went into Sunday night's series finale against the Mets batting .302 with 17 homers, 31 RBIs and a 1.040 OPS. He has 11 stolen bases and leads the majors with 53 runs for the defending World Series champions.

Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings during five seasons as a big league pitcher. He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Oct. 1, 2018, and returned to a major league mound on July 26, 2020, though he was limited to just two starts during the pandemic-shortened season.

Ohtani is one of several high-profile Dodgers pitchers coming back from injuries. Clayton Kershaw made his season debut May 17 after recovering from foot and knee operations, but Blake Snell hasn't pitched since April 2 and Tyler Glasnow since April 27, both due to shoulder inflammation.

