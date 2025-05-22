Nation & World News
Nuggets promote David Adelman to full-time coach after leading team to conference semifinals

The Denver Nuggets have named David Adelman their head coach, taking the interim tag off his title after he led them into the second round of the NBA playoffs
By ARNIE STAPLETON – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have taken the interim tag off David Adelman, making him their head coach after he took over on the eve of the playoffs and led them into the second round.

Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke said Thursday that he was proud of the work Adelman did and the way the team rallied around his leadership.

Adelman replaced Michael Malone last month. Under Adelman, the Nuggets won their last three regular-season games to avoid the NBA's play-in, dispatched the Clippers in seven games and took the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder to the brink in the semifinals only to get beaten 125-93 Sunday.

Kroenke said he’s going to take more time to decide about a general manager to replace Calvin Booth, who was fired the same time Malone was let go. Ben Tenzer has served as interim GM.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

