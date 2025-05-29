Novak Djokovic trades his racket for a bicycle and takes a nighttime ride around Paris

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic traded his racket for a bicycle and swapped the French Open's clay courts for the cobblestone streets of Paris during a nighttime ride around the Arc de Triomphe.
Less than 24 hours before the 24-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play France's Corentin Moutet in the second round at Roland-Garros on Thursday, Djokovic was spotted taking in the sights like a tourist while getting some exercise.
Someone filmed Djokovic and posted a short clip on social media.
Wearing a dark blue track suit, sneakers and a properly fastened helmet — safety first! — the 38-year-old Serbian star pedaled through the famously hectic roundabout at one end of the Champs-Élysées.
Not exactly the most bike-friendly spot in the City of Light, but Djokovic looked perfectly at ease.
Someone called out, “I love you!” and Djokovic responded with a grin and said, “I love you, too.”
He just won his 100th career title and now his aiming for his record 25th at a major tournament.
