Novak Djokovic trades his racket for a bicycle and takes a nighttime ride around Paris

Novak Djokovic has swapped his racket for a bicycle and taken a ride around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Rafa Nadal, second from left, is joined by Roger Federer, left, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, right, during a farewell ceremony at center court Philippe-Chatrier, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic traded his racket for a bicycle and swapped the French Open's clay courts for the cobblestone streets of Paris during a nighttime ride around the Arc de Triomphe.

Less than 24 hours before the 24-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play France's Corentin Moutet in the second round at Roland-Garros on Thursday, Djokovic was spotted taking in the sights like a tourist while getting some exercise.

Someone filmed Djokovic and posted a short clip on social media.

Wearing a dark blue track suit, sneakers and a properly fastened helmet — safety first! — the 38-year-old Serbian star pedaled through the famously hectic roundabout at one end of the Champs-Élysées.

Not exactly the most bike-friendly spot in the City of Light, but Djokovic looked perfectly at ease.

Someone called out, “I love you!” and Djokovic responded with a grin and said, “I love you, too.”

He just won his 100th career title and now his aiming for his record 25th at a major tournament.

