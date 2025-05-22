Northwestern stuns Stanford to capture first NCAA title in women's golf

“More than doing what people didn't think you could is this group believing what it thought it could do,” Northwestern coach Emily Fletcher said.

Stanford junior Megha Ganne had a 5-and-4 win in the lead match, while Hsin Tai Lin of Northwestern scored a 3-and-2 victory.

Laura Nguyen put the Wildcats on the verge of the title with a 7-foot birdie putt for a 1-up victory over Paula Martin Sampedro.

That left Northwestern needing only one more point from either Dianne Lee, who was 3-up with five holes to play, or Elise Lee, who had taken her first lead over Stanford's Kelly Xu on the 15th hole.

Stanford didn't go down without a might fight.

Xu, who missed a 4-foot putt to fall behind for the first time all match, answered with a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 16th and a wedge to 10 feet for birdie on the 17th to regain control. They halved the 18th hole, giving Xu a 1-up victory and team score at 2-all.

It came down to the final match that Dianna Lee once had firmly in her grasp. Revuelta bogeyed the 11th and 12th holes to fall 3 down with five holes to play, But she won the 14th with a par and holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 15th to get within one.

Lee was in a back bunker, blasted out to 7 feet and missed her par putt on the 16th. Revuelta, however, pulled her 4-foot par putt to stay 1 down. On the next hole, Lee had a 12-foot birdie putt to win the match and pulled it, running it nearly 5 feet by. Miss that and the match was all square. She holed it to stay 1 up going to the 18th.

The par-5 closing hole amounts to a wedge contest with a stream guarding the green. Both players had about 18 feet. Lee's uphill putt spun hard off the left lip and rolled 5 feet by. Revuelta left her downhill putt short, setting up Lee with 5 feet for the win.

This time, she made it and the celebration was on for Northwestern, which had reached the final once before in 2017 before losing to Arizona State.

