Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Norris starts on pole for Monaco Grand Prix as Leclerc predicts strategy 'chaos'

Lando Norris has his first Formula 1 pole position in over two months at the Monaco Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
1 hour ago

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has his first Formula 1 pole position in more than two months at the Monaco Grand Prix. Now he needs his first win since then to boost his title chances.

There usually is no better place to be on pole position than Monaco, where overtaking is near-impossible, but a new rule change could shake up everything.

Drivers will have to change tires at least twice in Sunday's race, adding an uncertain element of strategy to what was a one-stop procession last year.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, starts second alongside Norris and is predicting a chaotic race.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of chaos tomorrow, but we’ll see how it plays out,” he said after qualifying.

“I think there’ll be a lot of strategy games, and we’ll see who comes out on top. But I think we might be under pressure from cars that we probably don’t expect, from the back, which might make everything interesting. We’ll see.”

Potentially, teams could seek to gamble by making two early stops and hope to leapfrog rivals later, or else take a chance on a safety car or red flag making it possible to change tires without losing places.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco gets a pit service during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Saturday, May 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco crashes with Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll of Canada during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack in Monaco, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

F1 hopes extra pit stops bring more excitement in the glamorous but dull Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins F1's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to end Piastri's streak

Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year's washout

The Latest

FILE - Medical researchers from universities and the National Institutes of Health rally near the Health and Human Services headquarters to protest federal budget cuts Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell, File)

Credit: AP

Scientists have lost their jobs or grants in US cuts. Foreign universities want to hire them

8m ago

Russia and Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners, hours after Moscow's largest missile-and-drone attack

20m ago

Israel says it has intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels

2h ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.