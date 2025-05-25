Norris starts on pole for Monaco Grand Prix as Leclerc predicts strategy 'chaos'

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has his first Formula 1 pole position in more than two months at the Monaco Grand Prix. Now he needs his first win since then to boost his title chances.

There usually is no better place to be on pole position than Monaco, where overtaking is near-impossible, but a new rule change could shake up everything.

Drivers will have to change tires at least twice in Sunday's race, adding an uncertain element of strategy to what was a one-stop procession last year.