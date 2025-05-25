Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 79-55 on Sunday.
Atlanta led 48-43 four minutes into the second half then took control with a 15-5 run to finish the third quarter. Gray had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through three quarters.
Connecticut managed only seven points in the fourth and finished at 31% shooting.
Maya Caldwell added 12 rebounds and six assists and Rhyne Howard had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (3-2). Gray had seven rebounds and three assists.
Marina Mabrey led the Sun (0-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 11 each.
Atlanta shot 41% and had a 52-34 rebounding advantage.
Atlanta missed nine of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter but still led 21-16.
Charles made back-to-back baskets to give Connecticut a 28-27 lead midway through the second quarter. Atlanta led 34-33 with a minute remaining in the half before Coffey hit a 3-pointer for a 37-33 Atlanta lead at the break.
Gray entered averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, and she has helped Atlanta weather a series of injuries. Offseason acquisition Brittney Griner missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, rookie Te-Hina Paopao was out with a facial injury sustained in the team’s win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, and Jordin Canada as yet to play while she recovers from a knee injury.
Up next
Atlanta visits Los Angeles on Tuesday and Connecticut hosts Dallas in a matchup of winless teams.
___
Featured
Credit: Terhas Berhe/CARE
CARE, other Georgia humanitarian organizations lay off staff, lower wages
Several Georgia-based nonprofits, including CARE, the Carter Center and the Task Force for Global Health are feeling the impact of U.S. foreign aid cuts tied to USAID.
Dalton officer who arrested college student later detained by ICE resigns
Officer Leslie O’Neal, who mistakenly pulled over Ximena Arias-Cristobal for a traffic violation, resigned, a spokesperson for the city of Dalton confirmed.
‘Hell Upon Earth’ Memorial: The story behind Georgia Civil War drawing
The story behind Thomas O’Dea's harrowing drawing of the Confederates' Andersonville Prison in Georgia. Memorial Day events will be held at the site this weekend.