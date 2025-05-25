Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 79-55 on Sunday.

Atlanta led 48-43 four minutes into the second half then took control with a 15-5 run to finish the third quarter. Gray had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through three quarters.

Connecticut managed only seven points in the fourth and finished at 31% shooting.