Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 79-55
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 79-55 on Sunday.

Atlanta led 48-43 four minutes into the second half then took control with a 15-5 run to finish the third quarter. Gray had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through three quarters.

Connecticut managed only seven points in the fourth and finished at 31% shooting.

Maya Caldwell added 12 rebounds and six assists and Rhyne Howard had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (3-2). Gray had seven rebounds and three assists.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun (0-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 11 each.

Atlanta shot 41% and had a 52-34 rebounding advantage.

Atlanta missed nine of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter but still led 21-16.

Charles made back-to-back baskets to give Connecticut a 28-27 lead midway through the second quarter. Atlanta led 34-33 with a minute remaining in the half before Coffey hit a 3-pointer for a 37-33 Atlanta lead at the break.

Gray entered averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists, and she has helped Atlanta weather a series of injuries. Offseason acquisition Brittney Griner missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, rookie Te-Hina Paopao was out with a facial injury sustained in the team’s win over the Dallas Wings on Saturday, and Jordin Canada as yet to play while she recovers from a knee injury.

Atlanta visits Los Angeles on Tuesday and Connecticut hosts Dallas in a matchup of winless teams.

