NBA to announce MVP award winner, with Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic and Antetokounmpo the finalists

It's time: The NBA will unveil this season's Most Valuable Player on Wednesday night.

The winner will be Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. It'll be the seventh consecutive time that a player born outside of the U.S. has won the award.

Antetokounmpo, of Greek and Nigerian descent, won in 2019 and 2020. Jokic, a Serbian, won in 2021, 2022 and 2024. And Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon but since became a U.S. citizen, won the award in 2023.