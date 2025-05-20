Nationals host the Braves on home losing streak

Atlanta Braves (24-23, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (21-27, fourth in the NL East)
Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (3-3, 4.32 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -190, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves looking to break their five-game home skid.
Washington has a 10-12 record in home games and a 21-27 record overall. The Nationals are 14-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Atlanta has a 9-16 record on the road and a 24-23 record overall. The Braves are 20-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.
The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Braves are up 3-1 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Lowe has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 16 for 43 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.
Marcell Ozuna has six doubles and eight home runs while hitting .267 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 16 for 28 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Amed Rosario: day-to-day (leg), Jacob Young: day-to-day (shoulder), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
