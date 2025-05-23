Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz hits an RBI double in his 1st MLB game in front of his parents

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keibert Ruiz gave his parents something to cheer about the first time they got to see their son play a game in the majors.

Ruiz delivered in his first at-bat for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he drove an RBI double off the right-field wall in the first inning.

Ruiz immediately waved to his parents in the crowd, who were jumping for joy and yelling after seeing the hit. His mother had filmed the at-bat on her phone.