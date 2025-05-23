Georgia News
Georgia News

Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz hits an RBI double in his 1st MLB game in front of his parents

Keibert Ruiz gave his parents something to cheer about the first time they got to see their son play a game in the majors
Washington Nationals' James Wood (29) is greeted by Josh Bell after scoring a run on a double hit by Keibert Ruiz against Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' James Wood (29) is greeted by Josh Bell after scoring a run on a double hit by Keibert Ruiz against Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver during the first inning of a baseball game in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keibert Ruiz gave his parents something to cheer about the first time they got to see their son play a game in the majors.

Ruiz delivered in his first at-bat for the Washington Nationals against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he drove an RBI double off the right-field wall in the first inning.

Ruiz immediately waved to his parents in the crowd, who were jumping for joy and yelling after seeing the hit. His mother had filmed the at-bat on her phone.

The 26-year-old Ruiz made his big league debut in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was playing his 450th career game in the majors. But this was the first time his parents were able to make the trip from Venezuela to see him play in person.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) bats against the Charlotte Knights while on a rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers Friday, May 16, 2025 at Coolray Field. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado for the AJC

Ronald Acuña Jr. homers as Atlanta return draws closer

How to catch Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. this weekend at Gwinnett

Thursday marked the All-Star outfielder's first game back this season, and it looks as if he might play with the Stripers through the weekend.

Asking and answering questions about Braves Acuña, Kimbrel and Baldwin

Rehabs, returns and realizations around three players.

The Latest

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives around Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark says she took video of her reaction to the Pacers' comeback win over the Knicks

35m ago

Buckle up for 3-5 major hurricanes this season, NOAA says

All-Defensive 1st team: Evan Mobley, Draymond Green, Dyson Daniels, Luguentz Dort and Amen Thompson

Featured

5 things to know about ... Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Trump grant rollbacks threaten $330M for metro Atlanta projects

The ambitious Stitch development and Northeast Beltline trail extension could suffer huge losses of federal funding.

‘How many more people have to die’: 2 pedestrians killed in 3 months on Peachtree

A second death along Peachtree Street has leaders urging Mayor Dickens to put more emphasis on safety in downtown Atlanta — and less on repaving roads for the FIFA World Cup.

Clyde flips vote to help House Republicans pass ‘big, beautiful bill’

Georgia Congressman Andrew Clyde was among several Republicans who voted in favor of the reconciliation bill after new language was added Wednesday.