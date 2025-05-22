Nationals bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (24-24, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27, fourth in the NL East)
Washington; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -155, Nationals +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.
Washington is 11-12 at home and 22-27 overall. The Nationals have a 10-6 record in games decided by one run.
Atlanta is 24-24 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Braves are 20-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.
The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 14 for 42 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.
Marcell Ozuna has six doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBIs while hitting .266 for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 16 for 28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, even run differential
Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Jacob Young: day-to-day (shoulder), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (leg), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
