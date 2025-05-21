Georgia News
Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Braves into game 2

The Washington Nationals lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Atlanta Braves (24-24, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 2.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (2-5, 5.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -159, Nationals +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Washington has a 22-27 record overall and an 11-12 record at home. The Nationals have gone 9-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has a 9-17 record in road games and a 24-24 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). C.J. Abrams is 14 for 42 with three doubles, four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 10 home runs while slugging .457. Drake Baldwin is 16 for 28 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, even run differential

Braves: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: day-to-day (back), Jacob Young: day-to-day (shoulder), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (leg), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Stuart Fairchild (17) doubles in the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Kathryn Skeean)

Credit: AP

Braves lose three-run lead late in 5-4 loss to Nationals

Wood drives in go-ahead run in 8th as Nationals end 7-game skid with 5-4 comeback win over Braves

Smith-Shawver shines again with 6 strong innings as Braves beat Nationals 5-2 to win series

Placeholder Image

Indiana visits Atlanta following Griner's 21-point game

2h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring "battle-tested" leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes' rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai's made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.