Mookie Betts' late-night mishap leaves Dodgers star sidelined for 2nd straight game with broken toe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his fourth left toe and missed his second straight game Saturday.
“The last couple days, it's been hard for him to even put on a shoe, so that's obviously why he's not in the lineup,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But I still don't believe it's going to be an IL stint. I think day-to-day is fair right now.”
Roberts said Betts injured himself after the Dodgers returned from their road trip midweek.
“It was something in the middle of the night in his house, in his bedroom," he said. "It was dark and he kind of hit something.”
Rookie Hyeseong Kim started in Betts’ place Saturday against the New York Yankees.
Betts missed the Dodgers' season-opening series in Japan with an illness that caused him to drop weight because he wasn't able to keep food down.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Dan Anderson/AP
Trump’s pardons may backfire, former federal prosecutors warn
The president's actions could erode faith in the justice system and deter federal investigators and prosecutors, Atlanta attorneys say.
A Georgia kid placed 3rd in national spelling bee. He hopes to return in 2026.
Georgia fifth grader Sarv Dharavane placed third in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the youngest participant to make the final round.
South Georgia mayor among those arrested, indicted for election interference
Prosecutors say Owens and the 2 election officials improperly blocked voters from casting ballots in a special election. Polling places were locked the morning of the vote.