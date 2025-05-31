Nation & World News
Mookie Betts' late-night mishap leaves Dodgers star sidelined for 2nd straight game with broken toe

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his fourth left toe and is missing his second straight game
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts throws to first base to put out Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

22 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts fractured his fourth left toe and missed his second straight game Saturday.

“The last couple days, it's been hard for him to even put on a shoe, so that's obviously why he's not in the lineup,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But I still don't believe it's going to be an IL stint. I think day-to-day is fair right now.”

Roberts said Betts injured himself after the Dodgers returned from their road trip midweek.

“It was something in the middle of the night in his house, in his bedroom," he said. "It was dark and he kind of hit something.”

Rookie Hyeseong Kim started in Betts’ place Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Betts missed the Dodgers' season-opening series in Japan with an illness that caused him to drop weight because he wasn't able to keep food down.

New York Mets' Luisangel Acuña, bottom right, steals second base while Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, left, cannot make a catch during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout works out before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

