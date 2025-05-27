Breaking: Thunderstorms roll into metro Atlanta, prompt airport ground stop
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Missouri Supreme Court has opened the door to abortions being halted again

The Missouri Supreme Court opened the door to abortions being halted again
People in support of abortion rights protest outside the Missouri Senate chamber after the Senate voted to approve a referendum seeking to repeal an abortion-rights amendment on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People in support of abortion rights protest outside the Missouri Senate chamber after the Senate voted to approve a referendum seeking to repeal an abortion-rights amendment on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Updated 20 minutes ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court opened the door Tuesday to abortions being halted again in a tumultuous legal saga after voters struck down the state’s abortion ban last November.

The state’s top court ruled that a district judge applied the wrong standard in rulings in December and February that allowed abortions to resume in the state for the first time since they were nearly completely halted under a ban that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

In Tuesday’s two-page ruling, the court ordered Judge Jerri Zhang to vacate her earlier orders and re-evaluate the case using the standards the court laid out.

The state emphasized in their petition filed to the state Supreme Court in March that Planned Parenthood didn’t sufficiently prove women were harmed without the temporary blocks on the broad swath of laws and regulations on abortion services and providers. On the contrary, the state said Zhang’s decisions left abortion facilities “functionally unregulated” and women with “no guarantee of health and safety.”

Sam Lee, director of Campaign Life Missouri, said he was “extremely excited” by the Supreme Court order.

“This means that our pro-life laws, which include many health and safety protections for women, will remain in place,” Lee said. “How long they will remain we will have to see. But for right now, we would expect that Planned Parenthood would stop doing any abortions until the court rules otherwise.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the judge’s name is Jerri, not Jerry.

Participants in the Midwest March for Life walk past the Missouri Capitol on May 1, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Participants in the Midwest March for Life walk through the streets of Jefferson City, Mo., with the state Capitol in the background on May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is shown on a podium in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 16, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Judge vacates federal rules requiring employers to provide accommodations for abortions

Supreme Court orders Maine House to restore vote of GOP lawmaker who ID-ed trans teen athlete online

The Latest: House passes Trump’s big tax bill in overnight session

The Latest

Duaa Siyah Ouznali, 13, of San Diego, reacts after correctly spelling her word as she competes during the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

To win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, contenders must also master geography

12m ago

US Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces 2026 bid for Alabama governor

13m ago

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge's order on deportations to South Sudan

14m ago

Featured

(From left to right) Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and McCall Calhoun.

Credit: AJC / AP

High-profile lawyers face lasting consequences of election fraud claims

The consequences of supporting President Donald Trump when he cried foul over the 2020 election are still being felt by several high-profile attorneys with Georgia ties.

Georgia Power bills have gone up. Now voters will choose who sets rates.

At long last, elections are resuming for Georgia's powerful board that sets electricity rates for customers. Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13.

Homegrown tech firm sees new Beltline HQ as the ‘ultimate gathering place’

OneTrust, a homegrown tech company focused on data security and privacy, opened its 74,000-square-foot Beltline headquarters where it hopes the space will help woo top talent.