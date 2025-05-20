Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single

BOSTON (AP) — New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he'll talk to Juan Soto about hustling out of the batter’s box after the slugger watched his would-be home run bounce off the Green Monster for a single Monday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Leading off the sixth inning on a chilly night at Fenway Park with a 15 mph wind blowing in from left field, Soto hit a 102 mph line drive to left and stood watching as it sailed toward the Green Monster. The ball hit about two-thirds of the way up the 37-foot wall, and Soto was only able to manage a single.

"He thought he had it," Mendoza told reporters after his team's 3-1 loss. "But with the wind and all that, and in this ballpark — anywhere, but in particular in this one, with that wall right there — you've got to get out of the box. So, yeah, we'll discuss that."