Mercedes-Benz will establish its North American HQ in Georgia, moving hundreds of jobs

ATLANTA (AP) — Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday that it plans establish its North American headquarters in metro Atlanta, where the automaker will expand its existing U.S. corporate hub by adding hundreds of jobs relocated from other cities.

The change will add about 500 jobs to the Georgia facility that has served as Mercedes-Benz’s U.S. headquarters since 2018. It employs about 800 people currently. The German automaker said in a news release that it also plans to add a new, multimillion-dollar research and development center nearby.

Most of the additional jobs coming to Sandy Springs north of Atlanta are being moved from the Detroit area, where Mercedes-Benz is closing its financial services headquarters.

Mercedes-Benz said in a news release that the headquarters expansion in Georgia should be completed by August 2026.

"Bringing our teams closer together will enable us to be more agile, increase speed to market, and ensure the best customer experience,” Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, said in a statement.

The headquarters expansion bolsters Georgia's reputation for luring automotive jobs. Porsche also has its North American headquarters outside Atlanta, while Hyundai and Kia both have large manufacturing plants in the state. Electric SUV maker Rivian is also building a Georgia factory.

“Georgia continues to lead the way in the future of mobility and technical innovation, attracting world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz that are driving the automotive industry forward,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

