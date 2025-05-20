Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mendoza: Frustration may have played a role in Juan Soto's lack of hustle on base hit

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn’t get into specifics on any conversion he had with slugger Juan Soto after a lack of hustle left him with a single rather than extra bases in New York’s series opener at Boston
New York Mets' Juan Soto flips his bat after striking out against Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Mets' Juan Soto flips his bat after striking out against Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By DOUG ALDEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) —

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza wouldn’t get into specifics on any conversion he had with slugger Juan Soto after a lack of hustle left him with a single rather than extra bases in New York's series opener at Boston.

Mendoza said frustration may have played a role in Soto's response to a line drive in the sixth inning Monday night that bounced high off the Green Monster as Soto stood and watched from the batter's box in the Mets' 3-1 loss.

“I think he’s comfortable, but again, everything is new. Not only a new team, but there’s the new contract, the expectations,” Mendoza told reporters before the Mets played the Red Sox on Tuesday night in the second game of the series.

“That’s our job as an organization, to continue to help him. But I do feel like he’s in a good place. And look, it’s about results, there, too. There’s a lot of noise here, but he’s going to be fine. He’s too good of a player and we’ll be right there with him.”

Mendoza sounded somewhat more understanding Tuesday than he did after the game Monday night, when he said he would have a chat with the $765 million star who is in his first season with the Mets.

“The guy’s competing. I’ll tell you that,” he said. “It happens, man. They’re human.”

Mendoza said Soto isn’t the first player to clang a ball off the Monster and end up with a single.

“A lot of times the frustrations are going to get the best out of them, especially a guy like that. He’s so talented and had so much success early in his career. Right now he feels like maybe he could do a little bit more for the team. And he’s part of it and that’s part of the conversation here, understanding the personal," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said Soto understands the extra pressure that comes with a giant contract and the expectations it brings. He said that’s part of Soto’s role as one of the best players in the game.

“Knowing the player, I’m pretty sure there’s something there because again — he’s elite. He’s a special player and you know he cares — he cares a lot,” Mendoza said.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza watches batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Mets' Juan Soto (22) hits a a single against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: AP

Mets will talk to Juan Soto about hustle after line drive off Green Monster ends up a single

Juan Soto greeted with standing jeer in Yankee Stadium return, then touches heart with helmet

Rafael Devers producing as Boston's DH after slow start

The Latest

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, center, rings a bell to signify the start of a meeting of EU defense ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Credit: AP

EU will provide emergency funds to help keep Radio Free Europe afloat after US cuts

12m ago

Cassie's mother says Sean 'Diddy' Combs demanded $20K because her daughter was seeing someone else

23m ago

Texas man is executed 13 years to the day of a store robbery in which he set a clerk on fire

29m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.