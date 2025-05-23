McDonald's is closing its CosMc's restaurants but plans to test drinks the chain 'inspired'

McDonald's said Friday that it's closing down CosMc's, a new restaurant format it began piloting in the U.S. last year.

But the company said beverages inspired by CosMc's will soon be tested at U.S. McDonald's locations. Among the drinks on CosMc's current menu: a matcha iced latte, a turmeric spiced latte, a prickly pear-flavored slushy with popping candy on top and a frozen sour cherry energy drink.

McDonald's announced in late 2023 that it wanted to test a small-format store with customizable drinks and treats that would appeal to afternoon snackers – and potentially grab sales from rivals like Starbucks and Dutch Bros. McDonald's sales often slump in the afternoon between mealtimes and the company wants to change that.