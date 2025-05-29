Nation & World News
Nation & World News

March Madness bracket expansion would add value and could be decided in next few months, Baker says

NCAA President Charlie Baker sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament by a handful of teams and wants to reach a decision on the matter in the next few months
FILE - NCAA President Charlie Baker speaks during the organizations Division I Business Session at their annual convention, Jan. 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - NCAA President Charlie Baker speaks during the organizations Division I Business Session at their annual convention, Jan. 15, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV,File)
By MAURA CAREY – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

ORLANDO (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament by a handful of teams and wants to reach a decision on the matter in the next few months, he said Thursday.

Baker spoke during Big 12 spring meetings, where conference leaders are discussing everything from the multi-billion dollar revenue-sharing settlement to complexities brought on by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.

“We’ve had good conversations with CBS and WBD,” Baker said about adding four to eight teams. “Our goal here is to try to sort of get to either yes or no sometime in the next few months because there’s a lot of logistical work that would be associated with doing this. If we were to go down this road, you just think about the opening weekends, who has to travel the longest, it gets complicated.”

The NCAA Tournament expanded from 64 to 68 teams in 2011. The change introduced the First Four round, a set of pre-tournament games where the two lowest-seeded at-large teams and two lowest-seeded conference champions compete for a spot in the traditional 64-team bracket.

Baker said there are flaws in the current formula and it would be beneficial to give more opportunities to worthy teams.

“If you have a tournament that’s got 64 or 68 teams in it, you’re going to have a bunch of teams that are probably among what most people would consider to be the best 68 or 70 teams in the country that aren’t going to make the tournament, period,” Baker said. “The point behind going from 68 to 72 or 76 is to basically give some of those schools that were probably among the 72, 76, 68, 64 best teams in the country a way into the tournament.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

FILE - In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, Wichita State's Ron Baker runs during practice for the NCAA college basketball tournament, March 20, 2014, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC NCAA college football media days, July 15, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter/AP

SEC commissioner: 'More traction' on 16-team playoff than he anticipated

SEC's spring meetings: The future of college sports is in the balance at Florida resort

College Football Playoff seeding to change for 2025 season

College Football Playoff seeding is changing for 2025 season. While the format will stick to 12 teams, teams will be seeded based on how they finish in the final rankings.

The Latest

Students cheer during Harvard University's commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Harvard grads cheer commencement speakers who call for the school to stand strong

9m ago

Driver charged with causing grievious bodily harm after Liverpool soccer parade tragedy

10m ago

Israel authorizes more settlements in the occupied West Bank. Strikes on Gaza kill 34, officials say

18m ago

Featured

Evan Walker, nephew of Drew Walker, shows knocked down trees caused by Hurricane Helene at Walker Farms on Wednesday in Wilsonville. South Georgia farmer Drew Walker knew the storm was headed for Florida‘s Big Bend region, but couldn’t imagine it would ravage swathes of farm and timberland more than 100 miles inland. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene hit months ago. South Georgia is still waiting for help.

Eight months after Hurricane Helene, farmers and cities in financial ruin are still recovering from one of the most expensive tropical storms in decades.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Town hall or therapy? Inside Hank Johnson’s vent session in Gwinnett

The Georgia congressman told constituents during a town hall that while peaceful protests are limited, they do work. They just take time.

Buford couple drowns while visiting Florida Gulf Coast beach

A Buford couple died while swimming in the Gulf near Destin, Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The couple's son was saved by a bystander.