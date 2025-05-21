Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Manny Pacquiao unretiring at 46 to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement
FILE - Yordenis Ugas, right, of Cuba, punches Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, during a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Yordenis Ugas, right, of Cuba, punches Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, during a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
20 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Manny Pacquiao is coming out of retirement.

The 46-year-old boxing great is scheduled to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19, nearly four years after his last professional fight.

"I'm back," Pacquiao posted Wednesday on social media.

Pacquiao’s team announced the comeback last week, just hours after he conceded defeat in a bid for another seat in the Philippines Senate.

Pacquiao won 12 titles in a record eight weight classes from flyweight to super welterweight while becoming one of boxing’s biggest draws. He will be enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 8.

Pacquiao previously planned to end his 26-year boxing career in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts.

He had announced his retirement followed a disheartening defeat to Yordenis Ugas. In what was Pacquiao's first fight in more than two years, a younger Cuban boxer beat him by unanimous decision to retain the WBA welterweight title.

Pacquiao's rags-to-riches life story and legendary career brought honor to his Southeast Asian nation, where he is known by the monikers "Pacman" and "People's Champ."

The 30-year-old Barrios, who retained the WBC welterweight belt with a draw against Abel Ramos last November, is 29-2-1 with 18 KOs.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing

In this photo provided by Team Pacquiao, Filipino boxing hero and former senator Manny Pacquiao has his picture taken with a voter as he arrives to cast his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Kiamba, Sarangani province, southern Philippines, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Wendell Alinea/Team Pacquiao via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo provided by Team Pacquiao, Filipino boxing hero and former senator Manny Pacquiao has his picture taken with a voter as he arrives to cast his vote at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Kiamba, Sarangani province, southern Philippines, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Wendell Alinea/Team Pacquiao via AP)

Credit: AP

Manny Pacquiao returning to the ring after losing Philippines senatorial race

Sinner to renew rivalry with Alcaraz in Italian Open final

Pope meets Sinner: No. 1 player gives tennis fan Pope Leo XIV racket on Italian Open off day

The Latest

FILE - Former New York State Trooper, Thomas Mascia, center, leaves Nassau County District Court after his arraignment, Jan. 27, 2025 in Hempstead, N.Y. (Howard Schnapp for Newsday via AP, file)

Credit: AP

Former New York state trooper pleads guilty to faking his own shooting

8m ago

A suicide car bomber strikes a school bus in southwestern Pakistan, killing 5 people

10m ago

Indian author Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize with short story collection

11m ago

Featured

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, has decided to run for governor. (Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms entered the race for Georgia governor Tuesday, vowing to bring “battle-tested” leadership to the Capitol.

Tenants allege dangerous conditions at Invitation Homes’ rentals

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has launched an investigation into the rental practices of big, out-of-state companies.

Coming to streets near you: Hyundai’s made-in-Georgia, all-electric SUV

Hyundai is showing off its newest model, the IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV, which is being made at the recently opened EV factory near Savannah.