Breaking: Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Man who tried to sell $6.4m gold toilet stolen from English country house is spared jail

A man who tried to help a burglar cash in from the theft of a gold toilet was spared prison on Monday after a British judge said he had been taken advantage of by the thieves
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. (AP Photo, File)
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A man who tried to help a burglar cash in from the theft of a golden toilet valued at 4.74 million pounds ($6.4 million) was spared jail on Monday after a British judge said he had been taken advantage of by the thieves.

Frederick Doe, 37, also known as Frederick Sines, was given a suspended sentence at Oxford Crown Court for his role in helping to sell the 18-carat gold fully functioning toilet which was taken in 2019 from Blenheim Palace — the country mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

“Those responsible for this audacious heist, five individuals could be seen on CCTV, were clearly intent on disposing of their ill-gotten gains quickly," Judge Ian Pringle told Doe. “You foolishly agreed to assist.”

The toilet was part of a satirical art installation, titled "America," by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, whose work of a banana duct-taped to a wall was sold in 2024 for $6.2 million at auction in New York.

The toilet weighed just over 215 pounds (98 kilograms). The value of the gold at the time was 2.8 million pounds and it was insured for 4.74 million pounds.

The piece that poked fun at excessive wealth had previously been on display at The Guggenheim Museum, in New York, which had offered the work to U.S. President Donald Trump during his first term in office after he had asked to borrow a Van Gogh painting.

The theft of the toilet — which has never been recovered and is believed to have been cut up and sold — caused considerable damage to the 18th-century property, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture that draws thousands of visitors each year.

Of the group who smashed a window to get into the palace before dawn on Sept. 14, 2019, only two have been charged and convicted.

James Sheen, 40, previously pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy and transferring criminal property. Michael Jones, 39, was convicted of burglary at the trial where Doe was convicted. Sheen and Jones will be sentenced June 13.

Doe punched his fist in the air as he emerged from court, saying he was a good person who “got caught up in something I should not have.”

The judge said Sheen approached Doe because he had contacts in London’s jewelry district.

In a WhatsApp message, Doe told Sheen he could “sell the gold in a second." Doe said he had no idea the gold was looted and wouldn't have sold stolen gold “in a million years.”

Doe, who was convicted of conspiracy to transfer criminal property, was given a two-year suspended term and ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work.

“You agreed to assist Mr. Sheen without any hope or expectation of a reward for yourself," the judge said. “You no doubt, for the last five-and-a-half years, regret doing (that) for James Sheen every day since your arrest.”

Frederick Doe, also known as Frederick Sines, right, with his father outside Oxford Crown Court in Oxford, England, Monday, May 19, 2025 after being sentenced to 21 months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to do 240 hours unpaid work, after he was found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property, over the theft of a gold toilet from Blenheim Palace in 2019. (PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

 Iman Phelmon El-Amin (second from the left) receives an honorary degree from Morehouse College for his late uncle, Dennis T. Hubert, a Morehouse student who was lynched by a white mob in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood in 1930, during the 141st Commencement Ceremony of Morehouse College on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Morehouse College student granted degree nearly a century after his lynching

Morehouse College's president conferred a degree posthumously to Dennis Hubert, who was killed in 1930 by a white mob who falsely believed Hubert disrespected two white women

Literary world gathers for PEN America dinner-gala hosted by Amber Ruffin

Photo group says it has 'suspended attribution' of historic Vietnam picture because of doubts

The Latest

FILE.- Trucks line up at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip after Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat,File)

Credit: AP

Live updates: After nearly 3 months of Israel's blockade, aid trucks enter Gaza

4m ago

Singer Dawn Richard says Sean 'Diddy' Combs threatened her with death after she saw him beat Cassie

5m ago

After US cuts funding, WHO chief defends $2.1B budget request by comparing it with cost of war

7m ago

Featured

Three people were shot to death and six others were wounded early Sunday outside of a bar on Log Cabin Drive on Macon's west side, officials said. (Joe Kovac Jr./AJC)

Credit: Joe Kovac

3 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting outside Macon bar

Bibb County sheriff's officials have not said if they have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting outside the Midtown Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Macon's west side

EPA to roll back regulations on some toxic chemicals found in Georgia

Federal data reveals 48 Georgia public water systems have reported the presence of these “forever chemicals.”

Gridlock Guy: How quick response mitigated one of Atlanta’s most memorable accidents

On May 8, 2015, a plane with four people on board crashed onto Interstate 285, killing all four but miraculously no one on the ground was injured.