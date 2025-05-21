Tottenham leads Man United 1-0 at halftime of Europa League final

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham was leading Manchester United 1-0 at halftime of the all-English final in the Europa League on Wednesday.
Brennan Johnson squeezed in a goal at the end of the first half to put Spurs on track to salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.
It was an even match from the start, with neither team creating many significant scoring opportunities.
Tottenham got on the board in the 42nd minute after a cross by Pape Sarr into the area. The ball ricocheted off United defender Luke Shaw and fell in front of Johnson, who seemed to get just enough of it to poke it across the goal line.
Tottenham is trying to lift its first European trophy in more than four decades, since it won its second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984. It would be Spurs' first title since it won the English League Cup in 2008.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
‘No killer instinct’: Deila laments Atlanta United’s latest shutout loss
Atlanta United did not score Saturday against Philadelphia, its eight straight match scoring one or fewer goals. Manager Ronny Deila says the team is 'soft in both boxes'
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend
At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.
This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt
Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.