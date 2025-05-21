Nation & World News
Tottenham leads Man United 1-0 at halftime of Europa League final

Tottenham was leading Manchester United 1-0 at halftime of the all-English final in the Europa League
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham was leading Manchester United 1-0 at halftime of the all-English final in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Brennan Johnson squeezed in a goal at the end of the first half to put Spurs on track to salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

It was an even match from the start, with neither team creating many significant scoring opportunities.

Tottenham got on the board in the 42nd minute after a cross by Pape Sarr into the area. The ball ricocheted off United defender Luke Shaw and fell in front of Johnson, who seemed to get just enough of it to poke it across the goal line.

Tottenham is trying to lift its first European trophy in more than four decades, since it won its second UEFA Cup — the equivalent of the Europa League now — in 1984. It would be Spurs' first title since it won the English League Cup in 2008.

___

