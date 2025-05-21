Tottenham leads Man United 1-0 at halftime of Europa League final

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Tottenham was leading Manchester United 1-0 at halftime of the all-English final in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Brennan Johnson squeezed in a goal at the end of the first half to put Spurs on track to salvage a dismal season in which it will finish near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

It was an even match from the start, with neither team creating many significant scoring opportunities.