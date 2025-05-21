Man United and Tottenham looking to salvage dismal season in all-English Europa League final

Tottenham was beaten in the 2019 Champions League final by Liverpool, and has not lifted a trophy since the 2008 English League Cup. United picked up its last silverware in the 2024 FA Cup.

More than 50,000 English fans were expected in Bilbao. The Basque city was filled with supporters from both clubs in the buildup for the final.

Many were without tickets, but the atmosphere outside Athletic Bilbao's San Mames Stadium was mostly peaceful.

There was fan trouble overnight, though, when supporters from both clubs confronted each other on the streets and in bars, with some throwing trash bins, bottles and other objects at each other. Some were seen climbing traffic-light poles and causing damage.

There were also Spanish media reports of confrontations in nearby towns and cities, where many of the fans were staying to avoid overpriced accommodation in Bilbao.

There were no reports of serious injuries in the clashes.

Tottenham has won all three matches it has played against United this season. It is unbeaten in six straight games against its final rival, with the last five under manager Ange Postecoglou.

United and Tottenham have met in just one previous final — the 2009 League Cup when Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils won 4-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Tottenham striker Son Heung-min will have a chance to end his title drought, and crown 10 years of service for the North London club.

