Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots as angry Villa misses out

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.
Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the big losers on Sunday - missing out in the race for the top five.
Villa was left with a sense of injustice after having a goal ruled out against Manchester United just moments before going behind and eventually losing 2-0 at Old Trafford.
A draw would have been enough for Unai Emery's team on a day when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Everton.
Chelsea beat Forest 1-0 to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.
City ended the season in third place with a 2-0 win against Fulham. Arsenal was second behind champion Liverpool.
