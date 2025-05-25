Nation & World News
Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots as angry Villa misses out

Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season
Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester City at Craven Cottage, London, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the big losers on Sunday - missing out in the race for the top five.

Villa was left with a sense of injustice after having a goal ruled out against Manchester United just moments before going behind and eventually losing 2-0 at Old Trafford.

A draw would have been enough for Unai Emery's team on a day when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Everton.

Chelsea beat Forest 1-0 to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

City ended the season in third place with a 2-0 win against Fulham. Arsenal was second behind champion Liverpool.

Manchester United's Mason Mount in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Sunday May 25, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Newcastle United's Joe Willock, right, and Everton's James Garner battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

