Machado homers in 9th as Padres overcome Acuña's dramatic return, beat Braves 2-1 to end 6-game skid

Acuña also enjoyed a defensive highlight, throwing out Elias Díaz at second base in the eighth following Díaz's single.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, was activated from the injured list almost one year after he tore his left ACL.

Braves starter Chris Sale allowed a second-inning homer to Gavin Sheets.

Jason Adam (5-0) recorded the final out in the eighth. Robert Suarez overcame Alex Verdugo's leadoff single in the ninth for his 16th save.

Eli White, running for Verdugo, was thrown out trying to return to second base following Ozzie Albie's single to center. White apparently thought Jackson Merrill caught the ball in center field.

Key moment

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled to lead off the sixth and was on third base with one out when Manny Machado hit a grounder to third baseman Austin Riley. Tatis was thrown out at the plate by Riley, preserving a 1-1 tie.

Key stat

The homer by Acuña had an exit velocity of 115.5 mph. It was the hardest hit ball by a Braves player this season.

Up next

Atlanta's Grant Holmes (2-3, 4.01 ERA) will face San Diego's Michael King (4-2, 2.59) in a matchup of right-handers as the series continues on Saturday.

