Los Angeles Dodgers acquire former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz in trade with Cincinnati Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in a trade for minor league pitcher Mike Villani.

The Dodgers moved right-hander Evan Phillips to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Díaz, who had a 12.00 ERA in six games for Cincinnati this season.

Díaz finished fifth in voting for NL Rookie of the Year in 2022, and he was chosen for the NL All-Star team in 2023 when he went 9-6 with a 3.07 ERA and 37 saves. He recorded 28 saves in 32 opportunities last season with a 1.30 WHIP, but he also began a decline that continued into this season.