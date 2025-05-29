Nation & World News
Los Angeles Dodgers acquire former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz in trade with Cincinnati Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for minor-league pitcher Mike Villani
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired former All-Star reliever Alexis Díaz from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in a trade for minor league pitcher Mike Villani.

The Dodgers moved right-hander Evan Phillips to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Díaz, who had a 12.00 ERA in six games for Cincinnati this season.

Díaz finished fifth in voting for NL Rookie of the Year in 2022, and he was chosen for the NL All-Star team in 2023 when he went 9-6 with a 3.07 ERA and 37 saves. He recorded 28 saves in 32 opportunities last season with a 1.30 WHIP, but he also began a decline that continued into this season.

Díaz lost his job as Cincinnati's closer last month, and he was demoted to Triple-A Louisville nearly a month ago despite making $4.5 million this season.

The 28-year-old Díaz is the brother of Mets closer Edwin Díaz.

Villani, a Long Beach State product, was the Dodgers’ 13th-round pick in last year’s amateur draft.

Phillips went on the injured list May 7 with elbow discomfort, and his recovery does not appear to be going well. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that Phillips' inability to begin a throwing program was “a little concerning.”

Phillips is among of 14 Dodgers pitchers on the injured lis, a group making more than $100 million combined this season. The injured arms include starters Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki, and the relievers include Phillips, Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol.

Phillips was a key component of the eventual World Series champions' bullpen last year, and he earned 42 saves over the past two seasons.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

