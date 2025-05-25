Nation & World News
Nation & World News

'Lilo & Stich' team with Tom Cruise and 'Mission Impossible' for a monster Memorial Day weekend

“Lilo & Stich” team with Tom Cruise for what may be a record-breaking Memorial Day box office weekend
This image shows Maia Kealoha, left, and Sydney Agudong in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch." (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image shows Maia Kealoha, left, and Sydney Agudong in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch." (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures via AP)
By ANDREW DALTON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

“Lilo & Stich” teamed with Tom Cruise for a monster Memorial Day box office weekend.

Disney's live action version of "Lilo & Stich" earned a staggering $145.5 million in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday, the second biggest domestic opening of the year after "A Minecraft Movie."

The movie is a faithful remake of the 2002 original's story of a six-legged alien and a Hawaiian girl that has created a big cult following in the decades since.

Paramount Pictures' "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," the eighth and (probably) last appearance of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in a nearly three-decade run, was a distant second domestically, but still brought in a franchise record $63 million through Sunday, out-earning "Mission Impossible: Fallout," which opened domestically to $61 million in 2018.

And the spy thriller with Christopher McQuarrie directing for the first time in the franchise was the top global earner with $127 million," with “Lilo & Stich” bringing in $111 million.

The previous film, 2023's "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days in a July opening, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over a three-day weekend.

This image shows Pom Klementieff, from left, Greg Tarzan Davis, Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Hayley Atwell in a still from the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image shows the character Stitch in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch." (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image shows Tom Cruise in a still from the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image shows Maia Kealoha, right, in a still from the film "Lilo & Stitch." (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image shows Shea Whigham, from left, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis in a still from the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This combination of photos show promotional art for, top row from left, "28 Years Later," "Another Simple Favor," "The Bad Guys 2,"" Ballerina," "Bring Her Back," "Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs," "Elio," second row from left, "F1," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "Freakier Friday," "Friendship," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Hurry Up Tomorrow," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and bottom row from left, "Jurassic World Rebirth," "Materialists," "The Naked Gun," "Smurfs," "Superman," "The Surfer," and "Thunderbolts." (Sony/Amazon/Universal/Lionsgate/A24/Sony Pictures Classics/Disney-Pixar/Warner Bros./Warner Bros./Disney/A24/Universal/Lionsgate/Sony/Universal/A24/Paramount/Paramount/Warner Bros./Roadside Attractions and Marvel-Disney via AP)

Credit: AP

Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here’s what’s coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ tops box office while The Weeknd’s movie falters

It’s the end of the world and the Cannes Film Festival does not feel fine

The Latest

Kyle Larson waits for the start practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Scott McLaughlin crashes during Indy 500 warm-up, bursts into tears

18m ago

US military shifts messaging in Africa, telling allies to prepare to stand more on their own

29m ago

Indianapolis 500 fans double up with split loyalties to Pacers, race day traditions

45m ago

Featured

High tide flooding in the Hogg Hummock Community on Sapelo Island threatens the residents' way of life. (Justin Taylor for the AJC)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?

Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.

Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal

The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.

MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders

Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.