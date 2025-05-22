Nation & World News
'Leap together,' Kermit the Frog tells University of Maryland graduates

Kermit the Frog has some advice for the University of Maryland’s class of 2025: “Life is better when we leap together.”
Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (Riley Sims/University of Maryland via AP)

Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (Riley Sims/University of Maryland via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kermit the Frog knows it’s not easy being green — or graduating from college and entering the real world, especially during a time of economic uncertainty and political turmoil.

Members of the University of Maryland’s class of 2025 received their diplomas Thursday evening with sage advice from the amphibious Muppet ringing in their ears.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice — if you're willing to listen to a frog," the beloved Muppet said. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

The university announced in March that Kermit, who was created in 1955 and became the centerpiece of the Muppets franchise, would be this year’s commencement speaker. He is also no stranger to the school.

Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from Maryland in 1960. A home economics major, he fashioned the original frog puppet from one of his mother’s coats and a Ping-Pong ball cut in half, according to a statement from the university. Henson died in 1990.

A bronze statue of Henson and Kermit sitting on a bench is a well-known feature of the College Park campus.

In a video announcing the speaker pick, Kermit is described as an environmental advocate, a bestselling author, an international superstar and a champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible.

His speaker bio calls him “a star of stage, screen and swamp” whose simple mission is to “sing and dance and make people happy.”

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” university President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement.

Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (Stephanie S. Cordle/University of Maryland via AP)

Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (Dylan Singleton/University of Maryland via AP)

Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. (John T. Consoli/University of Maryland via AP)

The Ark Encounter is seen in Williamstown, Ky., Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Madeleine Hordinski)

Credit: AP

