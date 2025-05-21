Lawyer says worker accused of helping New Orleans jailbreak was unclogging toilet, not aiding escape

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A worker charged with aiding the New Orleans jailbreak by 10 prisoners shut off water to unclog a toilet, not to allow the men to cut the pipe to create an opening for their escape, the employee's lawyer told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Sterling Williams, a 33-year-old maintenance worker at the jail, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the jailbreak.

Authorities previously said that Williams had been instructed by one of the inmates to turn off the water to a toilet. Behind the toilet was a hole that 10 men slipped through in Friday’s escape.