Lawsuit challenging Kentucky's near-total ban on abortions is withdrawn

Attorneys for a woman who sued Kentucky seeking to restore the right to an abortion have dropped their challenge to the state's near-total ban on the procedure.

The attorneys filed a motion Friday to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit, but did not give a reason for seeking to drop the case. The lawsuit had been filed last year in state court in Louisville on behalf of a woman who was seven weeks pregnant at the time and identified only by the pseudonym Mary Poe to protect her privacy.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, which had represented the woman, said in a statement it would not give additional details about the dismissal.