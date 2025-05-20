Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kris Bubic loses no-hit bid for Royals on official scoring change

Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid for the Kansas City Royals has ended with an official scoring change
Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
58 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kris Bubic's no-hit bid for the Kansas City Royals ended with an official scoring change Monday night.

Bubic initially got through six innings against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit — only to have an error charged to Royals second baseman Michael Massey changed to a single before the start of the seventh.

With two outs in the sixth, Wilmer Flores hit a grounder toward second base. Massey moved to his left and was in position to make the play but slipped to the ground at the edge of the grass as the ball rolled past him into the outfield.

The play was initially ruled an error by official scorer Michael Duca, and Bubic then struck out Jung Hoo Lee to end the inning and keep the game scoreless.

But moments later, Duca changed his call to a base hit for Flores.

In the seventh, Bubic gave up a one-out double to Casey Schmitt for San Francisco's second hit.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) reacts after San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald lined into a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws a pitch to San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic throws against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) is welcomed to the dugout after scoring on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna homers for second straight day, and Braves beat Red Sox 10-4 for series win

With key relievers unavailable, Braves blow late lead to Red Sox

Diamondbacks manager Lovullo gets tossed, then ejects entire umpiring crew in game vs Giants

The Latest

Hang Seng Index is displayed on the digital screen at the listing ceremony of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Credit: AP

Asian shares advance after China cuts interest rates to boost economy

6m ago

Greece's top diplomat calls war in Gaza a 'nightmare'

36m ago

Trump is heading to Capitol Hill to persuade divided GOP to unify around his 'big, beautiful' bill

43m ago

Featured

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.

Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years

The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.

Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.