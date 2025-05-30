Kraken hire Lane Lambert as head coach, replacing the fired Dan Bylsma

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken hired Lane Lambert on Thursday night as the third head coach in team history.

Lambert replaces Dan Bylsma, fired after one season.

The 60-year-old Lambert was most recently a head coach for the New York Islanders from 2022 until he was fired on Jan. 20, 2024. He was 61-46-20 with the Islanders, and they qualified for the playoffs once during his tenure.