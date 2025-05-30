Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Kraken hire Lane Lambert as head coach, replacing the fired Dan Bylsma

The Seattle Kraken hired Lane Lambert on Thursday night as the third head coach in team history
By ANDREW DESTIN – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken hired Lane Lambert on Thursday night as the third head coach in team history.

Lambert replaces Dan Bylsma, fired after one season.

The 60-year-old Lambert was most recently a head coach for the New York Islanders from 2022 until he was fired on Jan. 20, 2024. He was 61-46-20 with the Islanders, and they qualified for the playoffs once during his tenure.

Last season, the former NHL forward was associate head coach with Toronto.

“I’m so excited to become the head coach of the Seattle Kraken,” Lambert said in a statement. “When it came time to writing a new chapter, I couldn’t think of a better fit.”

