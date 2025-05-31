Kollin Ritchie hits 2 of Oklahoma State's 7 home runs and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kollin Ritchie hit two of Oklahoma State's seven home runs, joining Colin Brueggemann and Ian Daugherty for back-to-back-to-back shots in the third inning and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Athens Regional.

No. 3 seed Oklahoma State (28-24) awaits the loser of the second game between top-seeded host Georgia and No. 2 seed Duke for an elimination game on Sunday.

Avery Ortiz and Ritchie had RBI doubles for a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Binghamton starter Hayden Tarsia (4-4) and the Cowboys never looked back.