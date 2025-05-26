Knicks charge back from 20 points down, beat Pacers 106-100 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, and Jalen Brunson added 23 points as the New York Knicks rallied from 20 points down to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Towns also had 15 rebounds as the Knicks cut the series deficit to 2-1 despite having Towns and Brunson in foul trouble most of the night. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points and six assists. Myles Turner added 19 points as Indiana dropped to 0-4 all-time playing on the same day the Indianapolis 500 was held.