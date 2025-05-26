Nation & World News
Knicks charge back from 20 points down, beat Pacers 106-100 to cut series deficit to 2-1

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Sunday as the New York Knicks rallied from 20 points down to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, and Jalen Brunson added 23 points as the New York Knicks rallied from 20 points down to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Towns also had 15 rebounds as the Knicks cut the series deficit to 2-1 despite having Towns and Brunson in foul trouble most of the night. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points and six assists. Myles Turner added 19 points as Indiana dropped to 0-4 all-time playing on the same day the Indianapolis 500 was held.

Team officials handed out gold-and-blue T-shirts with the words "Vroom Baby" to celebrate the rare Pacers and racers doubleheader after Spain's Alex Palou kissed the bricks.

Palou received a rousing standing ovation during the second quarter — just as Indiana started pulling away to a 55-35 lead with 3:20 remaining in the half in front of six players from Indiana's 2000 Eastern Conference champs including Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.

However, the Pacers failed to put this one away after holding a 68-52 lead early in the third quarter.

New York charged back, cutting the deficit to 80-70 after three. Then behind the strength of Towns and the nimbleness of Brunson, New York finally retook an 89-88 lead on Brunson's basket with 7:10 to play. The Knicks never led by more than four until the final free throws with 2.6 seconds left.

New York Knicks guard Miles McBride, right, tries to control the ball next to Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) looks to pass the ball between New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, left, and center Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis.

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) is assisted off the court during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis.

