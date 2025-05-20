Breaking: Bottoms enters race for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trumpism
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Klopp to Roma could be a rumor created by amateur sleuths

Roma fans have been driven into a frenzy by Italian media reports that Jürgen Klopp has agreed to be the team coach from next season
FILE - Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures to fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures to fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at London stadium in London, Saturday, April 27, 2024. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
1 hour ago

ROME (AP) — Roma fans have been driven into a frenzy by Italian media reports that Jürgen Klopp has agreed to be the team coach from next season.

However, the rumor of his imminent arrival stems from a social media post that some may be reading far too much into.

Roma owner the Friedkin Group posted a video on Friday celebrating the capital club and its legacy.

The video included images of iconic Rome sites: Colosseum (Kolosseum in German), Lupa Capitolina, Olimpico, (St.) Peter’s and Pantheon in that order.

Someone pointed out the starting letters of those words — some in Italian, some in German, some omitting part of the name — spell Klopp. And it spiralled from there.

In the past two days, people on social media have been saying they have spotted former Liverpool coach Klopp, his agent and even his dog in Rome.

Italian newspaper La Stampa proclaimed that Klopp accepted Roma’s offer shortly after the Giallorossi’s final home match of the season on Sunday, when a packed Stadio Olimpico paid tribute to current coach Claudio Ranieri, who is set to depart at the end of the season.

Other media outlets picked up La Stampa’s story, but the same newspaper said on Tuesday that Roma has “categorically denied” the news.

Klopp, who is Red Bull's head of global soccer, left Liverpool in 2024 after steering the team to seven major trophies over nearly nine years.

The Friedkin Group also owns Liverpool's city rival, Everton.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

More Stories

Keep Reading

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

How Carlo Ancelotti's move from Real Madrid to Brazil got awkward

Ancelotti focused on finishing 'spectacular adventure' with Madrid before taking over Brazil job

Pope meets Sinner: No. 1 player gives tennis fan Pope Leo XIV racket on Italian Open off day

The Latest

FILE - Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right EDL "English Defence League" group arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Oct. 16, 2013. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Credit: AP

English Defense League founder Tommy Robinson could get early release from UK prison

11m ago

Home Depot's revenue rises in first quarter as customers spend more tackling smaller projects

26m ago

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is forced into a draw in a showdown against ‘the world’

35m ago

Featured

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Facing blowback over rising bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to avoid rate increases in most cases.

Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops to close after nearly 45 years

The Cobb Galleria Centre once featured one of metro Atlanta’s premiere malls at its peak. That chapter will soon end.

Public schools must step up their safety plans. Georgia Tech provides a model.

In the aftermath of the shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia will require schools to create safety plans. Georgia Tech's police department could provide a model.