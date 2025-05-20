Justice Department investigates Chicago's hiring practices after mayor touts Black hires

“Considering these remarks, I have authorized an investigation to determine whether the City of Chicago is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination as set forth above," the letter signed by Assistant Attorney General for Harmeet K. Dhillon said. "If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions.”

The investigation fits with the Trump administration’s larger realignment of how federal agencies view and fight discrimination. It's also part of a larger remaking of the department's civil rights division, which saw a wave of departures as the administration outlined its priorities.

Historically, the civil rights division has investigated claims of discrimination against minorities, monitoring police departments, housing providers and voting rights. These probes are not criminal investigations. They look for a pattern of discrimination and are often settled through court-approved agreements. These consent decrees create a set of required changes that must be met for oversight and monitoring to end.

Dhillon told The Associated Press Tuesday that she does not see the administration's priorities as a shift.

“I would say that it’s our view that all racial discrimination is illegal in the United States. And I think it’s fair to say the prior administration only looked at that from a particular angle,” she said. “I think that we are taking a step back and taking a broader view, which is what is required under these statutes.”

Dhillon said the investigation is in its very early stages and that she could not say what the exact parameters of the investigation would be.

“Statutes of limitations apply, but we are going to be looking where the facts lead us,” she said, adding that Johnson's predecessor, Lori Lightfoot, had also made “concerning” statements about race in regards to hiring.

The Chicago mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson, who took office in 2023, has gained a reputation for being blunt and even combative at times, getting into public spats with reporters when asked questions about policy or administrative decisions.

With Chicago a routine target of criticism from President Donald Trump and members of his administration, Johnson has occasionally taken a more cautious approach, as when he joined other mayors from so-called sanctuary cities at a congressional hearing earlier this year. But speaking to reporters Tuesday, Johnson doubled down on his commitment to ensure a diverse city workforce and called the investigation a “divisive tactic.”

“We don't have to apologize for being concerned about the residents of this city who have borne the brunt of school closures. Think about unemployment in this city, where it is mostly concentrated. Think about violence where it is mostly concentrated,” he said. “It would be shameful if I were to repeat the sins of those who have been in this position before because they did not speak enough to Black Chicagoans.”

Johnson said his administration is full of highly qualified individuals with educational, law and other specialized backgrounds, before throwing a punch at the Trump administration.

His administration is full of, “individuals that I would question their qualifications. You're running a major department and your qualification is wrestling,” he said. “As his administration moves away from diversity, you're seeing more chaos. As my administration embraces diversity, you are seeing us build the safest, most affordable city in America.”

Dhillon said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was also opening an investigation into Johnson's statements. A spokesman for the EEOC confirmed that the commission had received a letter from DOJ, but said he could not confirm whether the agency is investigating a specific complaint.